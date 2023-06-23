Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $264.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.91.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.