Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,892 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $264.61 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.65 and a 200-day moving average of $178.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

