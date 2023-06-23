Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $284.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average of $192.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $287.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $730.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.