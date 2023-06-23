National Bank of Canada FI Has $31.52 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810,638 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $31,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $13,464,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE HPE opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

