National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,470 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $55,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $178,126,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $42.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Uber Technologies Profile



Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

