Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

SYK stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.19. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

