Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,265 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 64,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

