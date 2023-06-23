Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.54 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

