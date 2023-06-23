Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,647,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 51.3% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 64,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

