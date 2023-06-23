Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 635 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

