Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 19,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $205.61 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.72. The company has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

