Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,630 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

