340 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $717.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $680.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $647.18. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

