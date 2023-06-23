Collective Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 4,259 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.