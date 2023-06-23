Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Cummins worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $230.88 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

