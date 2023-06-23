Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average is $116.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

