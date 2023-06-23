Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Increased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 183,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,978 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $216,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.15 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average is $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.