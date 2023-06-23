Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.42. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

