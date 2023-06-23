Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys 2,083 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.1% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FNDX opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $57.83.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

