Verum Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Verum Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 964,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,836.6% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 297,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 293,634 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $32.53 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

