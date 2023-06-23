Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Verum Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Verum Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.53. The company has a market cap of $306.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

