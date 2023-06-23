Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $402.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.53. The firm has a market cap of $306.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

