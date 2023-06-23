Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,418 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.