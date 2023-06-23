Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $402.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.53. The stock has a market cap of $306.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.