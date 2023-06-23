Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $464.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $454.18 and its 200-day moving average is $458.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.