Independent Investors Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Independent Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.2 %

BAC stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

