Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

