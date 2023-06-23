QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Decreased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.