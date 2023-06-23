Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $8.55-$8.85 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $162.13 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $111.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $169.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,900,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

