QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,159 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 3.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QCOM opened at $116.40 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

