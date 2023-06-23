Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

