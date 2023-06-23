Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 1,830 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

