Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 4,851 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.74 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

