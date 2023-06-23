Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $73.74 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

