Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

