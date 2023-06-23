Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $366.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.12. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

