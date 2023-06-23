Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $293.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

