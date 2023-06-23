T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

