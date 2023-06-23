Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 126,708 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

