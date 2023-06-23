Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $38.73 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $218.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.