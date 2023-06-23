AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.32. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

