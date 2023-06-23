Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $218.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

