Riverwater Partners LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $137.41 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.32. The company has a market cap of $242.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

