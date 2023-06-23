Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 399,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

PFE opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

