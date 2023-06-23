Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar Tree also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.73-6.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.65. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $175.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

