Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

PDCO opened at $31.26 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

