Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

