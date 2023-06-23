Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,049 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

NYSE:UBER opened at $42.81 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.