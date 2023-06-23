DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Cut by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $53,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after acquiring an additional 660,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.84 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

