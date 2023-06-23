Country Trust Bank Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,142 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.91.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $462.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.93. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $464.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $358,695 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

